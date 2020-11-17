The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees in Victoria today, with colder temperatures returning in the evening.
A low of 48 is expected.
After several nights of temperatures in the 40s, the rest of the week is expected to be warmer, with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Minor coastal flooding is possible along beaches south of Port Aransas during high tide this week, according to an update from the meteorological agency.
