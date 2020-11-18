Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a high risk of rip currents along gulf-facing beaches through Thursday morning, creating potentially dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties.
A coastal flood advisory is in place south of Port Aransas from 4 p.m. to midnight, with a foot of inundation expected at high tide.
A low of 58 degrees is forecast for Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.