There is a high risk of rip currents along Gulf-facing beaches Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The risk stretches from beaches near Port O'Connor south, according to the forecast.
Swimmers are reminded that rip currents can carry even experienced and strong swimmers away from the short. They are especially likely near piers, jetties, and other structures, and anyone swimming this weekend should avoid those objects.
If you do get caught in a current, relax and float, according to the NWS, and try to swim in a direction following the shoreline.
Inland from the coasts, the Victoria are will start the weekend off with warmer temperatures before some thunderstorms are expected to roll through Sunday, according to the current forecast.
On both Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service's forecast expects cloudy, warm days with highs between 79 and 81 degrees.
On Sunday, showers are likely and there could be a thunderstorm before noon. After that, there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.
