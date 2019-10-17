For Briana Bordovsky, the Calhoun County Fair is about sportsmanship and showmanship, not winning.
Bordovsky, a 17-year-old senior at Calhoun High School, has raised swine for the fair since she was in the third grade. She said she was inspired to participate when her older brother, 23-year-old Brantley, started showing steer. Her other older brother, 18-year-old Bryant, also shows hogs at the fair.
Briana said if one sibling does well, it’s a win for the whole family.
”We’re all out there daily working with the hogs,” she said. “It’s a team effort. Everyone has to put in.”
Briana’s hog, which she named Stang, won fifth place. Her brother’s hog was one spot behind her in sixth place. Even though they didn’t do as well this year as they have in the past, Briana said she doesn’t focus solely on winning. Success, she said, isn’t about beating the competition. Rather, it’s about encouraging the other competitors and congratulating those who do win.
Hailey Hayes, the FFA teacher at Calhoun High School, said the Bordovsky siblings set an example for their classmates about working together.
”They’re best friends,” Hayes said. “They want nothing but the best for each other.”
Bryant said he and his sister often lend each other a helping hand. If his sister wants to go spend time with her friends, he said he’ll feed her animals and she’ll feed his another day in return.
”Anything she needs, I’ll help her with,” he said. “Anything I need, she helps me with.”
The two high school seniors help and encourage each other, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get competitive. The fair wouldn’t be fun without a little friendly competition, Bryant said.
Briana said Bryant beat her last year, so this year she’s aiming to win. Still, she said her main focus is good showmanship.
”Just stay humble,” she said.
