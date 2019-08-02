Hill Street from U.S. 59 to U.S. 59 Business will be closed to through traffic for about three weeks starting Aug. 7.
The road will be closed to allow SER Construction Partners to complete the pavement tie-ins with the new frontage road, Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation, said in a news release.
The U.S. 59 crossover at Hill Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic.
Skytop Road will remain open. Hartman Road can be accessed from Holt Road, but will be closed to through traffic at Hill Street.
