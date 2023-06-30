Known as a center for education for over a century, the Mitchell School in downtown Victoria is entering of a new phase of its life this year.
Realtor James Wearden purchased the property from the Victoria Independent School District in November. Wearden said he envisioned a place that would be both a hub for locals and an attraction for out-of-town visitors.
The result of Wearden's dream was a community marketplace, which will debut on Aug. 1.
"I've always admired the (Mitchell School) building," Wearden said. "My grandfather had a store about a block-and-a-half away from here. I feel his spirit riding over the whole thing."
Wearden is aiming to lease 16 classroom spaces out to local artisans. One of the entrepreneurs who has already signed up is Karissa Winters, the leader of Victoria's Innovation Collective and co-owner of the Jupiter Horizons Gallery.
Winters said she plans to follow in her mother's footsteps by opening a toy store.
"I want to bring back how old toy stores used to be, where you didn't just come in to buy a toy" Winters said. "I want it to be an experience for families and kids, and for individuals as well, because it's not just for kids. It's for anyone who likes toys or fun things."
The toy store would include a section that would feature the creations of local designers, Winters said.
Crossroads Art House owner Claire Santellana is another figure looking to make something new inside the Mitchell School building. Santellana, who partnered with Winters to create the Jupiter Horizons Gallery and the Viva Texas Film Festival, will teach after-school art classes in a remodeled room.
"I grew up downtown. We came here (to the Mitchell School) every day after school," Santellana said. "I'm just super excited to bring those artistic experiences."
With the planned opening of the market just a month away, Santellana and Winters are working to fill shelves and equipment with the goods they need. Winters said her friendship with Santellana will have a positive impact on her new business.
"So, if I get some cool toys, she can do an art class based on a LEGO building, or painting a LEGO, or a dress design for Barbies," Winters said. "It's really cool that we can work together in those ways because we're big on collaboration before competition."
Behind the historic Mitchell School, three smaller buildings will also contribute to the revitalization of the downtown property. Winters said the auditorium will be used for group events and a restaurant could open up inside one of the other vacant structures.
"There's always going to be a flow of something going on, a place for kids to play and parents to sit," Winters said. "There's gonna be great beverages and food. There's an auditorium space to rent out, and we're going to have the whole grassy area for events, too."
"When we say there is something to fit everybody, there really is," Winters said.
As for the other amenities, there are indoor bathrooms and about 30 free off-street parking spaces, Wearden said. The main building will need an elevator in order to be fully accessible to the public.
Constructed in 1902, the Mitchell School was designed by Jules Leffland, who was also the head architect of the Nazareth Convent. The school is named after J.D. Mitchell, a former city councilman and state legislator who was an original trustee of the school, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
The Mitchell School originally had three floors, but damage from structure fires in the 1930s and 40s led to the removal of the top floor.
The Victoria school district later repurposed the school as an academic guidance center, before putting the building up for sale in 2022. Wearden purchased the building for $300,000 last August.
"It's a big win for Victoria because it's preservation. It's repurposing. It's reenergizing," Wearden said about the new market. "We're bringing the community with us to create a space here that will not only attract locals, but bring in the outside tourism. That's the goal."