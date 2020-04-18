Victoria has seen and survived epidemics throughout our history. We have always come out at the end stronger and more resilient.
A little more than 100 years ago in 1919, the medical emergency was called The Spanish Flu. Reaching further back into the 19th century, the emergency was called typhoid fever. And, in 1846, possibly our deadliest epidemic was cholera.
When Don Martin De Leon founded Victoria in 1824, the Mexican colonial laws required that townships set aside land for a public cemetery. The city block currently bordered by De Leon Street, Commercial Street, Wheeler Street and Power Avenue, and the block immediately east, was set aside as Victoria’s public burial ground. Today, it’s called Memorial Square.
Initially, Victoria’s public burial ground was rarely used since many families buried their dead in private burial grounds. During the Texas Revolution, members of Fannin’s Goliad command were brought to Victoria for burial and their remains were placed in the public cemetery. Also interred were soldiers from General Zachary Taylor’s army, who died while camped in Victoria en route to the Mexican War in 1848. Many of Victoria’s sons lost during the Civil War came to rest in Victoria’s public cemetery. During Reconstruction, Union occupation troops stationed in Victoria desecrated the cemetery, uprooting and destroying tombstones.
Epidemic diseases have periodically swept through Victoria, and victims of these outbreaks quickly filled what was beginning to be called “the Old Cemetery.” In 1846, German immigrants bound for the Texas Hill Country arrived in Indianola and contracted cholera from drinking brackish water. Hundreds died along the way; and in Victoria, they died so rapidly there was no time to construct coffins or give victims decent burials. Bodies were left in the clothing they had on when they died, wrapped in bed linens or blankets tied at each end, and were buried in mass graves. Some graves were very shallow and portions of the bodies were sometimes left pitifully exposed.
Wolves and coyotes raided the cemetery at night, fighting over the dead, and their howling added to the horror. As the epidemic continued, no one could be found to bury the dead. People were afraid of contracting the disease by simply touching the bodies.
Stories are told that some families loaded their children into wagons and left town, camping on the prairie until the epidemic subsided.
Eventually, a man history calls “Black Peter” came forward. He offered to bury the dead for $2.50 per body, plus a quart of good whiskey per corpse, and was hired.
In 1850, a plot of land now known as Evergreen Cemetery was purchased, and many of those buried in the “Old Cemetery” were reinterred in Evergreen, and what had once been Victoria’s public cemetery fell into disuse.
Since 1899, the land once known as the Old Cemetery has been known as Memorial Square. There are at least 230 known individuals who lie there in unmarked graves. Some say there are as many as 400 unknown people who sleep eternally in Memorial Square.
Today, the square is devoted to the preservation of monuments to Texas History and to the remembrance of Texas’ honored dead, known and unknown.
Special thanks to the UHV/VC Regional History Center for assistance with this article.
