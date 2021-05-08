In Victoria, much of Texas history began in and around town and dates back further than the almost 200 years since Victoria was founded by Martin de Leon.
Monumental figures in Victoria's history and the events they led are marked by large signs across town. Those signs share information and visuals about the significant people and events at the places they are located. Visitation to those historic spots is available anytime of day.
In Victoria's long history, here are some of the most important moments and people that made Victoria what it is today.
- Presidio La Bahia and the Mission Espiritu Santo (1725 to 1726) – The arrival of French ship La Belle, which sank in 1686 in Matagorda Bay and was led by Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle, on Garcitas Creek in 1685, marked the establishment of the first European settlement in Texas. In April 1689, Alonzo de Leon, of Spain, located and destroyed the settlement. In 1721, the first Nuestra Señora de Loreto de la Bahia Presidio was built atop La Salle's settlement but would only last until 1726 before moving.
- Margaret Wright, “The Mother of Texas” (1789 to 1878) – Theresa Robertson Wright earned a reputation for courage during the Texas Revolution by secretly aiding fleeing soldiers who had survived the Goliad Massacre. Sam Houston praised her in an 1857 speech in Victoria, calling her the "Mother of Texas."
- José María Jesús Carvajal (1809 to 1872) – A protege of Stephen F. Austin and a descendent of San Antonio's settlers, Carvajal was the official surveyor for what would become Victoria and Martin de Leon's colony in Texas.
- Abraham Levi (1822 to 1902) – Abraham Levi established a dry goods business in Victoria by way of New Orleans. He opened a bank in 1850 and grew to be a trusted member of the community. He represented some of the founding Jewish members of Victoria.
- Memorial Square (1824) – Many Victoria pioneers were laid to rest in Memorial Square along with immigrants who never reached their destinations. Members of Fannin's Goliad command were brought to Victoria for burial as well as soldiers from the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. Remains were reinterred at Evergreen Cemetery.
- Street of 10 Friends (1835) – Cultivating relationships and forging alliances were important to Martin de Leon. The Street of 10 Friends, or La Calle de los Diez Amigos, pays homage to a cadre of influential figures of the day.
- Round Top House and the Great Comanche Raid (1840) – Comanche war chief Buffalo Hump led a party of between 400 and 700 warriors down the Guadalupe River Valley into Victoria on Aug. 6, 1840, attacking Victoria. Many residents survived the attack by taking refuge in Placido Benavides' home, the "Round Top House."
- Victoria Advocate (1846) – The Texian Advocate was the first Texas newspaper published west of the Colorado River with its inaugural issue was released May 8, 1846. The newspaper would later change names, and the number of print publication days to become a daily newspaper, The Victoria Advocate.
- Steamboating and the Guadalupe River (1850) – The Ward Brothers began the first regular steamboat operation in the 1850s. Cattle trade along this route between Texas, New Orleans and Havana was quite active in the pre-Civil War days.
- The Macaroni Line (1882 to 1884) – A line of train track was completed July 4, 1882, connecting Victoria to Rosenberg and the rest of the country. Italian workers were brought to help complete the train line, and the name "The Macaroni Line" became common locally.
- Mitchell School (1902) – Originally designated on the site of Memorial Square, the Victoria Independent School District built Central High School. It was renamed after J.D. Mitchell in 1922 and has sustained many fires.
SOURCE: The city of Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.