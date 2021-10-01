Rose Sherman Williams, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, shared excerpts from her memoir, “Letters to Rose,” at a gathering Thursday in Shiner, according to a news release from the Shiner Public Library.
The event was held at Shiner Central Station with 132 people in attendance. Williams, who lives in San Antonio, was joined by co-authors, Rebecca Hoag and Robin Philbrick.
When Williams was 12 years old, the Nazis invaded her hometown in Poland. For six years, the teenager fought both oppression and depression. She endured physical beatings, starvation and transfers from one labor camp to another. In 1944, she was deported to the notorious Auschwitz extermination camp where she encountered Dr. Josef Mengele, also known as Angel of Death. A death march ultimately led her to the most despicable camp of all, Bergen-Belsen. Miraculously, she survived to be liberated, according to the news release.
Her retelling vividly recalled one of the darkest moments in human history, but her message is as important as her story.
The evening was a memorable opportunity, as this generation will be the last to hear a Holocaust survivor tell her own story, according to the news release.
This program was hosted by the Shiner Public Library, Shiner Central Station and Chumchal Insurance Agency.
