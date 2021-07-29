Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown will have its annual festival Sept. 12 at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road.
Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the church, 1214 Zorn Road.
At 10:30 a.m., the Country Store will open, and lunch will be ready in the air-conditioned hall. Famous homemade Polish sausage and barbecue beef shoulder clod with trimmings will be served. Plates for adults and to-go plates will be $12 each and plates for children 12 and under will be $6 each. Lunch will close at 2 p.m.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., DJ Val Mungia will provide musical entertainment including favorite polkas, waltzes and classic country music.
At 11 a.m., the cakewalk and children’s activities, including games, will open.
There will be two raffles, and tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The church festival committee raffle includes various gift certificates. There will be three early bird raffle drawings beginning Aug. 24. If your name is drawn in one of the early drawings, your ticket will go back in for future drawings. The Knights of Columbus will raffle a Charolais bull calf and a Charbray bull calf. The raffle drawings will be held at 3 p.m.
A live auction will begin at 1 p.m. in the dance hall. Many handcrafted and other unique items have been donated to the auction and will be featured. Those interested in the auction are encouraged to sign up early.
