Holy Family Altar Society will host a games party at the Holy Family Activity Center, 704 Mallette Drive in Victoria, from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17.
Admission is $8 per person.
Activities include raffle drawing, door prizes, games and a silent auction. Refreshments will be served.
For reservations, call 361-575-4997 or 361-550-0064.
