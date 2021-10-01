On Sept. 21, about 275 public servants and Knights of Columbus members and their spouses attended the Holy Family Knights of Columbus Public Servant’s Appreciation Dinner at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, according to a news release.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr, the guest speaker, thanked the Holy Family Council No.9088 for holding the event. He said that today’s world has many challenges for the public servants, and they need to take great pride in the job that they do.
Marr challenged each peace officer to remind themselves daily of the oath they swore to “protect the citizens.” He also said the U.S. Constitution is the supreme court of the land, and no law can be greater than the constitution. In summarizing, he said, “God bless America.”
The attendees gave Marr a standing ovation after his presentation.
