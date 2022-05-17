The Holy Family Knights of Columbus Council 9088 will host a fundraiser dinner on Sunday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, from 8:30 a.m. until sold out. The cost is $12 per plate, to go only, with a choice of chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken.
All proceeds go to Holy Family KC Council 9088 charities.
