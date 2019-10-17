When Angel Reyna looks around a room full of people who can be easily regarded as ordinary, he sees something much greater.
Each person in the room comes from a different background and has a unique story to tell, and, Reyna said, offers something “extraordinary.”
“Take him there, Charlie,” he said, pointing at a man sitting quietly. “People might look at him and think, ‘Oh, he’s just a bum, he’s got nothing to offer,’ but when Charlie sits at this piano, he can play you into Heaven.”
“And Sunshine, here,” Reyna continued, pointing at a friend sitting close by. “Sunshine can pull out a book he drew and you’ll be shocked it’s all made from him.”
Among the crowd, Reyna points out a man who is trained to teach martial arts, a woman who makes “beautiful” crafts and a woman who loves to draw and make logos and designs. His list goes on to include people who play a variety of instruments, are talented dancers, have passions to lead small groups and Bible studies and more.
Reyna, 29, is a founding member of Voices in Unity, a group of homeless individuals who have joined together to find ways to change the public’s perception about the homeless in Victoria. The group is doing that, Reyna said, by finding ways to show the community they have as many abilities and skills to offer as someone with a home.
He said part of the idea for the group came from discussion about the new city ordinance aimed at the homeless, which prohibits camping in Victoria’s historic districts and residential areas.
The group met and formed at Christ’s Kitchen, a soup kitchen in Victoria that is a haven for people of all communities and demographics to gather. On a recent rainy afternoon, members of the group ate lunch together and talked about their plans for Voices in Unity.
“Everybody has skills – we want to show people what we’re capable of,” said Mona Chora, 65.
Chora said she likes to give motivational speeches and encourage others around her. She tears up when talking about how meaningful it is to her to be a support to others because she is thankful for all of the support she’s been given.
Shelton Rhodes, 23, pulled out a speaker to play a song that he recorded. He said the lyrics were written to tell people “what it’s really like being here, in this situation.” He said he’s loved working with music since he was in middle school.
“A lot of people are out here judging us – basically, (the song) is us trying to say that just because we’re in this area, doesn’t mean we’re doing the same thing,” he said.
The group is still in its formative stages, but the members’ ambitions are high: The group said they want to create a Facebook page to bring attention to what they are doing and find ways to become better known throughout the community.
Rhodes said he thinks the group is important, too, to show appreciation to Trish Hastings, Christ’s Kitchen’s executive director. He said without her, a lot of the homeless in Victoria would be in and out of jail and struggling more than they are.
In turn, Hastings is humbled and speaks highly about the group.
“Who knew that we had so many gifted and talented people within our homeless community?” she said. “It’s incredible, and it deserves attention.”
Reyna said the group wants to find opportunities to show that “we aren’t just looking for a handout,” and present the different skills they have in a tangible way that contribute to the community. For example, he said, they’ve talked about “reverse panhandling” by giving out art and other things they make to people on the streets, rather than asking for money.
Although for now the members are mainly showcasing their skills and abilities during lunch at the kitchen, Reyna said he hopes their efforts will reach the rest of the public, to “change how they see us.”
“These people in here, they’ll build you the world if you’ll let them,” he said.
