Veterans are very important people in our communities. We want to honor them the best we can. Our newest reader contributed photo contest features veterans, patriotism and how we honor both.
Send us your photos featuring veterans or patriotic scenes. The photos can be from parades, family gatherings, community gatherings or simple patriotic symbols.
Submit your photos by 5 p.m. Nov. 25 for a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene's Gifts in downtown Victoria. Submit photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto.