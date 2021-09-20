Hope of South Texas will host its Seventh Annual Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser Oct. 4 at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. in Victoria, according to a news release.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., food service will begin at 5 p.m. and bingo will be played from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hope of South Texas is dedicated to improving the lives of children victimized by abuse and neglect. The children’s advocacy center provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child, according to the organization’s website.
About 600 supporters, mostly women, are expected to attend the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser. Attendees will play 20 rounds of bingo, and the winner of each round will receive a handbag created by designers including Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade, among others.
Tickets, which are $40 each in advance or $45 each at the door, include bingo cards, a catered meal by Werner’s Catering from Shiner and two drinks. Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase for more chances to win.
A silent auction featuring at least 15 gently-used handbags also will help raise money for the nonprofit.
Attendees will be entered in drawings for door prizes that will be distributed throughout the evening.
This year, attendees, either as a group or individually, are encourage to dress in costumes to add an extra of layer of fun to the event, said Megan Burow, executive director for Hope of South Texas. Those who dress in costumes will be entered in a special drawing for a door prize.
Capt. Elaine Moya with the Victoria Police Department will emcee the fundraiser, and other police officers will circulate among the tables modeling the purses for a “rowdy” good time.
Gary Moses will make a special appearance to help get the event started.
Hope of South Texas hopes to raise $20,000 with the event to support the organization throughout the year, Burow said. Those interested in sponsoring a table can contact Burow at megan@hopecenterstx.org. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hopecenterstx.org or 1801 N. Laurent St., in Victoria.
“We decided to move the event to the community center this year to make sure we have extra space for social distancing,” Burow said.
