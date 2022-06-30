Hotel occupancy tax fund applications open Friday

Local organizations that help to bring tourism to Victoria can apply for hotel occupancy tax (HOT) funds July 1-31.
As allowed by state law, the City of Victoria collects a hotel occupancy tax from hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other lodging facilities. The revenue must be used to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry.
Priority will be given to applicants based on their ability to generate overnight visitors to Victoria. Only events and programs that generate meaningful hotel night activity will be eligible to receive funding.
The application form will be available Friday at www.victoriatx.gov/hotfunds. Completed applications should be emailed to jnovosad@victoriatx.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. July 31.
Applications will be reviewed by the HOT funds subcommittee of the Tourism Advisory Board, which will make recommendations to the City Council in September. The City Council will make final decisions on funding.
Informational sessions covering the HOT Funds application process and the evaluation process will be held on the following dates and times at 700 N. Main St. in Conference Room 205:
- Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
- July 13, at noon
- July 20 at 6 p.m.
- July 27 at noon.
All applicants are strongly encouraged to attend a workshop. Attendance will be taken into consideration during application scoring.
For more information, please call the Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau at 361-485-3116.
