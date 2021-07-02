Hours of operation at Victoria’s splash pads will be extended for the summer, city officials announced Friday.
Starting Saturday, the splash pads will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m every day, according to a city news release. The splash pads have been open seven days a week since April.
“We’ve had residents request this change, so we know the extended hours will be helpful for those who want to use the splash pads earlier or later in the day when it’s not as hot outside,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Alfaro in the news release.
Parks and Recreation currently operates two splash pads in Victoria, Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive; and Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road.
The Community Park Splash Pad, 211 N. Ben Wilson St., is closed for repairs.
Parks and Recreation also is suspending its reservation system for splash pads. The splash pads will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 361-485-3200.
