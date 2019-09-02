The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a house fire just south of the Guadalupe River shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
The house at 1306 Siegfried St. is still listed on the Victoria County Appraisal District’s website under the name of Jesse Flores Jr., who died Aug. 4.
Flores’ daughter, Amy Lucio, was at the scene of the fire as her father’s house burned Sunday night.
At the scene of a house fire at 1306 Siegfried St. for @Vicadvocate pic.twitter.com/9CSpKRKtSm— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) September 2, 2019
Lucio said the house contained everything from important documents to her father’s treasured belongings, including a favorite pillow.
As firefighters put out the flames, officers broke up an altercation at the scene between Lucio and people in a car who officers described as relatives.
Victoria City Fire Marshal Tom Legler said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
