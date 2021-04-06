The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo CISD Art Show is on exhibit at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero until April 15.
“People are shocked at what the kids can do,” said Heather Stewart, art teacher at Cuero Junior High School. “There are some really neat pieces.”
Art teachers helped the Cuero children enter the competition, and the museum agreed to display the work alongside the work of well-known artists. Stewart; Naomi Tarin, Cuero High School art teacher and head coordinator for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art competition; and Gretchen Bloebaum, Hunt Elementary School art teacher, all helped with the competition.
All of the students at Hunt Elementary school participated in the competition as well as art students from the junior high and high schools. In all, 148 works are on display — 61 from the junior high, 62 from Hunt Elementary and 25 from the high school.
The works include photographs of the Best of Show for each section since the originals have not been returned yet. Also featured are the Gold Medal works, or second-place winners.
“This is our playoff game or our Super Bowl for art programs here in Cuero,” Stewart said. “It’s a big competition and the children work to improve their skills.”
The elementary school children work from their imaginations, and they can draw inspiration from a gallery. The junior high and high school students work from photographs, and they spend six to nine weeks working on their pieces.
Admittance to the show is free, and guests can view the other museum exhibits as well.
“One of the biggest rewards is when the kids come in with their parents and they see how they did,” Stewart said. “You see a little family celebration.”
(0) comments
