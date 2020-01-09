Criminal Definition of “BANK JUGGING” and the recent threat to Victoria and the Crossroads.
The term is used to describe suspects who sit in bank parking lots and watch customers go in and out of a bank. The suspects follow the customers they believe are in possession of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicles for the cash or rob them directly, sometimes even violently.
Tuesday the Victoria Police Department investigated four juggings that took place in the City of Victoria. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Deputies responded to assist and were able to locate a license plate for the suspect vehicle.
The information was provided to the members of the Crossroads Area Taskforce in an effort to intercept the suspects should they attempt to flee the area.
That evening, a Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Taskforce located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 77 in Refugio County.
The Refugio Sheriff’s Office arrested Chazz Davis and Jessie Lee Hubbard for various offenses, including Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Both defendants were from Houston.
The successful apprehensions and recovery of property in this case is another example of the benefit of having a regional Taskforce. Real-time information sharing and cross-agency cooperation has become a necessity as criminals cover greater areas in their efforts to victimize the decent citizens of our communities.
We would like to thank Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez and his staff for their dedication to crime abatement through pro-active enforcement efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.