A Houston woman was transported to a Victoria hospital Tuesday evening after a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 59 North near Farm-to-Market Road 444.
Rosa Maria Gutierrez, 69, was taken to Citizens Medical Center with "very minor injuries" and released, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety. No other injuries were reported.
Gutierrez was traveling in the passenger seat of a GMC Sierra driven by her husband, 69-year-old Santiago Gutierrez, San Miguel said. Gutierrez was northbound on U.S. 59 when Michele Wagner, a 64-year-old Inez woman, failed to yield to the right of way while pulling out from a rest stop onto U.S. 59 North in a Honda Sonata.
Gutierrez successfully slowed down to avoid hitting the Sonata but was then rear-ended by a truck-tractor towing a semitrailer that was traveling at an unsafe speed, San Miguel said.
Wagner received a citation for failure to yield to the right of way. The driver of the truck-tractor – Kendall Williams, 33, of South Carolina – received a citation for failure to control speed, San Miguel said.
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office, Victoria County Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the wreck about 5:15 p.m.
