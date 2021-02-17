Saad Hussain and his family lost water about 4 p.m. Tuesday at their Victoria home. Then the power went out.
By 11 a.m., the temperature inside Hussain's house on Fleetwood Drive had plummeted to 44 degrees. His 6-year-old daughter slept beneath three blankets. His wife, who is 36 weeks pregnant, bundled up in layers of clothes to try and stay warm.
"I have to make some drastic decisions because we can't stay like this for 8-10 hours," he said. "I don't see that happening."
At 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the city of Victoria posted a two-paragraph notice to its Facebook page about water main breaks that were interrupting many residents' water supply. A few hours later, the city issued a water boil notice.
The news came as thousands were trying to stay warm in frigid temperatures without power due to widespread outages, which the Electric Reliability Council of Texas — the state's electrical grid operator — said will continue until more of the state's power generators come back on line.
Hundreds of residents commented on the city's Facebook post about water issues, asking for more answers.
"We have no clue. I've called them; I've left messages, but there has been no response," said Hussian. "We really don't know if we'll get the water back or not. Should we move to a motel or move to another city? At this time we are blind.
"How long should we wait here?"
City Manager Jesus Garza said Wednesday afternoon that the city did not have a timeline for when people will have water running through their faucets again.
The water plant has not stopped working, and no power outages have impacted the plant, he said, but water supply was significantly and rapidly reduced Tuesday because of main water breaks and high demand.
"Pipes are more likely to burst when they thaw out after being frozen, and we think we hit that climax yesterday afternoon when we had a variety of breaks occur," Garza said.
The public works department received more than 100 calls on Tuesday from people asking for their valves or meters to be shut off because of busted pipes and leaks, Garza said. Major line breaks also occurred at schools and some city buildings, he said. The Victoria Community Center had a leak and was without power.
Garza could not provide the number of water main breaks that had occurred nor the number of people who have been affected by the water system issues. As more lines thaw, more breaks are expected, he said.
The city is not normally responsible for breaks that occurs at private residences but is trying to repair breaks in mains, Garza said.
"We have city crews out and about trying to identify leaks, get them fixed and shut off valves," he said. "We extended out and now also have private contractors helping us because, obviously, we only have a certain amount of employees with the city."
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Rawley McCoy said the systematic approach includes going from valve to valve to figure out where water pressure is being lost.
"It may take a day or so longer, but it is the most effective way to find the leaks," he said.
The city is also "slowly, but surely" filling the system up with water, which is expected to take two to three days, Garza said during the press conference. On Wednesday afternoon, the city was in the process of filling storage tanks at its water plant on East Airline Road and North Ben Jordan Street.
"That process will probably take up the entire day (Wednesday), and then we'll transition to our towers," he said. "We are prioritizing the southern part of the system because the northern part of the system is experiencing some very minor water pressure."
The city has water available for emergencies, such as fires, but the water would have to be manually transported from storage tanks, Garza said. Most city facilities will also be closed to conserve water and power, he said.
Hussain was among several residents who ventured out Wednesday to find water and returned empty handed.
"I recognize that not everybody has neighbors or has family or has the resources to leave town. I get that, but I do know that what we're working on is trying to get a handle on the water supply," Garza said.
The city has a team working with H-E-B, Walmart, Family Dollar and other establishments to try and get a sense of water availability, he said.
"If we can secure water, then we will be in a position to distribute water to the public like the city has done in the past," he said. "The problem is there are no guarantees to secure water because unlike a hurricane, where other parts of the state are OK, and they're able to send resources our way, every other part of the state is also needing water, so where is that water going to come from?"
McCoy said he has also been speaking with Rep. Michael Cloud, State Rep. Genie Morrison and State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst about the water issues.
"Everybody is aware of our situation, and we're reaching out to every available resource we can," McCoy said. "We are in a situation where we are gonna have to use a lot of local resources to take care of ourselves for the immediate few days because there is not a lot of support coming in due to the fact of travel issues."
Garza said he anticipates being able to provide more details on any possible water distribution on Thursday. At 9 a.m., the city plans to issue a written update to the public and will hold another virtual press conference at 3 p.m.
For Hussain, the wait for resources is too long. Wednesday afternoon, he and his wife were planning on driving to Houston to stay with family before nightfall.
"They still have water and power, for now," he said.
For a list of cold weather resources and cancellations in the Crossroads, click here.
