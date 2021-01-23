Veterinary care requires a large support staff, stocks of medication, expensive equipment, insurance, utilities and costly medical expertise (student loans). Local veterinary clinics are not staffed 24 hours a day, therefore after-hours calls require veterinarians and staff to leave their families and homes to travel into the clinic for pet emergencies. There is a lot more to maintaining a veterinary clinic than meets the eye.
Prevention
Prevention is the best medicine. Keeping your pet up-to-date on yearly exams, heartworm tests, fecal checks, and routine lab work will help keep your pet healthy and happy. Ensuring that you are giving heartworm, flea, tick, and intestinal parasite prevention will help to ward off potentially deadly diseases and illnesses. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The most cost-effective way to take care of your pet is through routine preventative care.
Pet Insurance
Everything and everyone we care about in our life have insurance. Whether it is our vehicle, home, health or life, we carry an insurance policy in case the unexpected happens. This is now the case for our beloved pets as well. Pet insurance is now readily available to all pet owners. On average, pet owners spend $235 per year in recurring medical costs for a dog and $160 for a cat, according to the ASPCA. Unexpected medical emergencies can run into thousands of dollars. Pet health insurance can help with both of these costs.
Emergency fund or Care Credit
Make sure that you have prepared and budgeted appropriately so that you can provide proper preventative health care. This not only includes vaccinations, parasite control, and heartworm prevention, but it is also important to save up for emergencies, illnesses and injuries. It is best to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
It never fails that Fido will decide to eat the garland off the Christmas tree on Christmas day and cost you an expensive after-hours fee, emergency surgery, and several days of hospitalization. We pull the craziest things out of dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts, from feminine products to bathrobe belts. Having money set aside “just in case” will help take some stress out of an already stressful situation. Care Credit is another payment option.
It is a type of credit card that you can use in veterinary clinics as well as some dental offices and eye doctors. Care Credit offers different payment options to help you pay for medical bills over time.
