Howell Middle School art student’s work selected for YAM State Capitol Show

Laina Kolos, eighth grader at Howell Middle School, has had her artwork selected to be part of the Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA) Youth Art Month (YAM) Capitol Show.
Laina’ artwork will be featured alongside pieces from more than 80 school districts across the state at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin for the month of March. This exhibit showcases prekindergarten through 12th-grade works of art across the state.
The art show will be on display for the entire month of March. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum is at 1800 Congress Ave., Austin.
“It is a true joy to teach Laina in the art studio. She works hard every single day and I am thrilled to see her hard work and creativity recognized,” said Krysta Lyssy, art teacher at Howell Middle School.
In November 2021, during the November Visual Art Teacher meeting, art teachers collectively chose four pieces of artwork to represent Victoria ISD for the YAM State Capitol Show. Eight art pieces were brought to the Visual Art Teacher meeting with VISD submitting four based on our district enrollment. Read more about that here.
“Ms. Lyssy is truly passionate about art and sharing her knowledge with her students. When a teacher is passionate about what they do, their students will be passionate about it as well,” said Jamie Sainz, District Visual Arts Facilitator, “You can tell, just by looking at this beautiful artwork by Laina, that the passion to create has been passed on to her.”
Since its creation, March has been National Youth Art Month, with Texas being a leader in YAM celebrations and events. The TAEA sponsors various programs celebrating the month of March, one of those being the YAM State Capitol Exhibit.
“The level of student and teacher achievement evidenced in this exhibition is a direct reflection of your leadership and support of the arts,” said Tiffany Silverthorne, VP of YAM for TAEA. “TAEA is proud to be able to provide avenues for children within the state of Texas to showcase their work and promote the importance of student art within the community.”
