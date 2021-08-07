A fresh haircut can make all the difference come the first day of school.
On Saturday, more than a hundred kids and their parents journeyed to C3 Victory in Victoria in search of new fades, side-parts and comb-overs — all for free.
"This is our way to integrate with the community. There is no better way to do that than to send kids to school with a fresh cut," said Sam Hooker, C3 pastor.
In what was the Victoria barbershop's first collaboration with the church, the haircuts were provided by King of Kings Cuts, which centers their business around theif faith and giving back to the community.
"We are beyond blessed to put this on," said Roy Dehoyes, who has co-owned the barbershop with Fernando Munoz for almost four years.
To soft Christian music, parents and their kids were treated to a small waiting area, a few stools, ring lights and a photo booth where parents could get a picture of their child's new back-to-school look.
To speed things along, church volunteers swept up the hair as barbers and hairstylists worked. After nearly 100 kids pre-registered, walk-ins flowed in. Dehoyes was thankful for the organization.
"It is a great system," he said. "We just provided the haircuts. The church handled everything else wonderfully."
Outside, in what Hooker said was the "icing on the cake" for the kids, attendees were treated to free snow cones and a maze of bounce houses and blow-up slides.
"It's good if a haircut is already a motivator," Hooker said with a smile.
Hooker and Dehoyes said they want to continue their collaboration for years to come and have plans to expand the event to include free school supplies, more haircuts and other resources for kids going back to school.
Dehoyes hopes, too, that other barbershops get involved.
"Haircuts can only be one part of this. We hope it turns into something bigger that prepares kids to go into school with a good mindset," he said.
Victoria resident Melissa Stewart, who came with her 5-year-old son Paul Barfoot, said she heard about the event from a teacher at her son's school.
As Paul's haircut was finishing up and he began hearing about the snowcones, she thanked the barber.
"It is just wonderful and a big help," Stewart said as Paul hopped down from a stool sporting a stylish side-part and comb-over. "Very glad we came."
