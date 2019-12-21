Wayne Hunt, 72, of Edna, the incumbent county commissioner of Precinct 1, is seeking a fifth term.
His opponent in the Republican primary is Clinton Eugene Shefcik.
The end of 2020 will mark 15 years in office for Hunt.
The accomplishments Hunt is most proud of include building five new bridges in the precinct and replacing 90% of the road culverts.
“The roads are bad because of Hurricane Harvey and droughts, so we need to work on them,” Hunt said. “That’s one reason I want to stay in office – to get that done – more roads repaired. I want to improve them a lot more than what they are now.”
Financially, the county is in the best shape it has ever been in, Hunt said.
“We are not in the hole this year,” he said. “We will start the year about even, and before we started in the negative.”
Hunt also pointed to the tax abatements that have brought businesses to the county. The DCP Eagle Gas Plant has a couple of more years under an abatement, Energy Transfer in Ganado is finished with an abatement and Formosa is building two new plants in Jackson County, he said.
“We want to get more coming in,” Hunt said. “I just love working for the taxpayers.”
Hunt can be contacted at 361-781-4960 with comments and questions.
