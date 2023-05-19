A hunter education class will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 at the Victoria County 4-H Activity Center.
The class is open to anyone age 9 and over.
Cost of the class is $20 per person.
Students who complete a hunter education class will be eligible to participate in youth hunts sponsored by Texas Youth Hunting Program. Students must register online at tpwd.elementlms.com.
A lunch of hot dogs will be served as will snacks.
Another class is scheduled in Edna on July 29 at Texana Park and Campgrounds.
For more information call Shirley Odell at 361-782-8730.