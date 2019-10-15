The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system near the Yucatan Peninsula as a potential tropical cyclone, according to an update from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
The low pressure is expected to move across the Yucatan into the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday, gradually turning north. The pressure has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days once it enters the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
The storm isn’t currently expected to have a significant impact on the South Texas region, said Alina Niezes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi. She said officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
“We’re still in the hurricane season,” Niezes said. “It doesn’t end until late November, so we still have to be mindful.”
