The track of Hurricane Dorian continued to shift east Saturday, decreasing the chance of a Florida landfall.
The forecast cone no longer reaches into the Gulf of Mexico, so impacts to South Texas are unlikely, according to a news release from the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.
The National Weather Service continues to monitor a tropical wave moving across the Gulf of Mexico. That wave had a 30% chance of development during the next five days as of Saturday.
If the wave does develop, the system is likely to stay south of South Texas and could decrease expected rainfall in the region. But if the wave remains open, moisture would likely move farther north toward the South Texas region.
“Regardless of development, increased swells and an increased chance of rip currents are possible,” the news release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.