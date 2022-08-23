 Skip to main content
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey frame by frame: Photos from the storm, aftermath

El Gibbens readjusts an American flag her daughter put up Sept. 10, 2017, on the second floor of their vacation home in Rockport after it was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Thursday marks five years since Hurricane Harvey touched down in the Crossroads, unleashing its wrath on Victoria County and the surrounding counties. Some residents hunkered down to weather the storm. For others, a mass exodus ensued.

Residents shared scenes from across the Crossroads as the Category 4 hurricane destroyed countless homes, properties and livelihoods. Some people ran to stores only to find empty shelves. Others woke up to find nothing at all.

Despite the calamity, rebuilding began, and Crossroads residents held firm to the place they call home.

Although the storm eventually passed, the aftermath of Harvey lives on five years later.

Delia Garza peeks through a window to check on the conditions outside on Aug. 29, 2017, at her home in Tivoli. "I had my Social (Security number) on one leg and one arm," Garza said. "They were going to identify me one way or another."
Flooding at the baseball field, golf course and Texas Zoo in Riverside Park in Victoria.
Mary Lynn McMichael, of Goliad, walks her dog Sam down a street during Hurricane Harvey.
A house in Port O'Connor displays a stubborn message for Hurricane Harvey on one of the plywood shutters.
Employees of the Walmart on Business U.S. 59 in Victoria restock a pallet of bottled water around customers picking up supplies to prepare for Hurricane Harvey to make landfall.
Felix Rodriguez sits on the last generator available Aug. 23, 2017, at Lowe's Home Improvement in Victoria. Rodriguez drove from Port Lavaca in hope of getting a generator before they sold out.
Jim Gilbert, owner of the Saltwater Saloon and J&T One Stop, boards up a window at his Magnolia Beach home. Gilbert and his wife said they planned to stay through the hurricane. On Aug. 24, 2017, residents geared up as Harvey was projected to develop into Category 4.
Melodie Griffith talks to the one remaining dog at the Calhoun County Humane Society on Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Lavaca.
Kim Meyer stocks up on bread on Aug. 24, 2017, while shopping for supplies at the Walmart on Business U.S. 59 in Victoria to prepare for Hurricane Harvey. "It's not a big selection right now," Meyer said. "I just grabbed some buns, so I can make sandwiches for the kids."
Buildings in downtown Port Lavaca are boarded up with plywood and sheet metal Aug. 25, 2017, in preparation of Hurricane Harvey.
The Lavaca Bay causeway disappears in the distance Aug. 25, 2017, as heavy rain falls. Hurricane Harvey made landfall at Aransas Pass.
Corey Carpenter, then 7, eats crackers in what used to be his cousin’s yard, which was flooded when Hurricane Harvey hit Bayside.
A man waits for his ride Aug. 24, 2017 inside the doorway of the Port Lavaca H-E-B while people run to their cars during a downpour.
Lighthouse Beach begins to flood as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall south of Port Lavaca near Rockport.
A dead cow lies on the side of SH 35 South heading to Rockport on Aug. 28, 2017.
Mary Ann Guerrero talked about the struggles she endured in the hurricane's aftermath. She worried about the family she is living with and is concerned about how they will financially support themselves.
A trampoline leans against a fallen tree Aug. 24, 2017, at a cemetery in Goliad County.
Kevin Robinson Jr., then 12, carries his belongings as he gets on a bus to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 25, 2017, at the Jackson County Services Building in Edna.
Lucas Garcia walks out of his home on Aug. 27, 2017, in Refugio. "When it got to 3 a.m., we were all wishing we would have left," said Garcia's son-in-law.
A father, who is staying behind, hugs his two children as they are loaded on buses bound for Austin to evacuate the emergency shelter dome Aug. 28, 2017, at St. Joseph High School. Residents are being moved due to rising waters and the city's water being shut off.
A cross lies on the floor of a collapsed business Aug. 28, 2017 in Rockport.
Albert Totah, owner of the Corral on Houston Highway, looks at the damage done to the Victoria landmark. "It's been through (Hurricane) Carla," Totah said. "I don't think it's going to be able to be fixed."
A horse stands in water in Wharton.
Kyler Carpenter, left, Cory Carpenter, middle, and Laela Carpenter, right, then ages 10, 7, and 11, respectively, sit in the back of a truck in front of Laela's home in Bayside.
Neal Bhakta tosses a bag of personal belongings to his cousin, Vishal. "It's not about the money but about the memory that belongs to the kids," Bhakta said.
Conner Keeng, then 10, swings on his grandfather's porch in River Haven as the Guadalupe River begins to rise in foreground.
A home in the 200 block of North Wheeler Street in Victoria is severely damaged from Hurricane Harvey.
Cuero police officers, Sgt. Jesse Hernandez, left, and Capt. Steven Ellis, right, and Cuero firefighter Cory Mekush, middle, carry Cuero resident Barbara Mobley, then 76, through almost 3 feet of water. Mobley wanted to stay in her home on Stockdale Avenue even after relatives pleaded for her to leave. A police officer convinced her to leave her home and to stay in a shelter.
Diishai "Dee Dee" King walks through almost 3 feet of water toward her mother-in-law's home.
Houses, RVs and trailers flood Aug. 29, 2017, at River Haven RV Resort. Ice chests, tires and other debris floated down the water.
Guadalupe River floodwaters begin flooding Forrest and Craig streets Aug. 30, 2017, in Victoria.
Cornelius 'Cash' Clark catches a break against the javelina pen with Goose-Goose, a white goose who lives at the Texas Zoo, while waiting for protective equipment to move Bacon Bits, the javelina. Animals at the Texas Zoo had to be evacuated, with help from volunteers from the Fort Worth and San Antonio zoos.
Cindy Barrientes and her then 4-year-old son, Jonathan Sanchez Jr., watch the neighbor's landlord repair a home damaged in Hurricane Harvey across the street on Sept. 7, 2017, in Victoria. The wall is collapsing below the window frame. Barrientes' home was declared uninhabitable by FEMA. She said her landlord was forcing her to move out.
A small bag that reads "Hope" sits in some of the leftover wall board Sept. 1, 2017, on Mary Boyett's floor.
Fernando Martinez, then 8, left, and his brother Jonathan Sanchez Jr., then 4, right, lie on a mattress on the floor in their living room under a water-damaged ceiling with their kitten. The family home was damaged in Hurricane Harvey and deemed uninhabitable by FEMA.
Librarian Nancy Marek reads behind a stack of books on her desk Sept. 9, 2017, at Patti Welder Middle School. The books were moved and the flooring was removed because of water damage after Hurricane Harvey.
Shields Elementary’s Joel Monjaraz, then 10, rubs his eyes while working on an assignment. His class is writing about their hurricane experience. Joel said he is worried about family members he has not seen since Harvey struck.
Jerry Burklund and his dog Luke look at his sunken boat. He lives on a different boat in the Port Lavaca marina. "Who needs two boats anyway?" Burklund joked.
Tree branches damaged buses outside of the Austwell-Tivoli Elementary School.
Volunteers walk through the Refugio First Baptist Church Sept. 15, 2017, which had its roof temporarily patched after it was torn off by Hurricane Harvey.
A woman walks down the street with an umbrella Aug. 24, 2017, in Goliad.
Bill Gibbens picks up a tub of items that he salvaged from his vacation home Sept. 10, 2017, in Rockport.
Jeffery Kichen, then 9, left, counts as Xavier Salazar, then 12, tries to hold his breath under water Sept. 24, 2017, on the corner of Cypress Street and Park Avenue.
Pedestrians walk down a flooded Red River Street Sept. 24, 2017, while a stalled car sits in the road. Area roads flooded after the downpour, stalling vehicles and causing traffic problems.
Alex Delgado, then 9, left, of Placedo, opens the door for volunteer Cathy Weatherred Sept. 7, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Bloomington.
Layton Carpenter, then 12, walks down an empty driveway in Bayside, holding a broken U.S. flag that he found in the water after the Hurricane Harvey hit Bayside.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

