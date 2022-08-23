Hurricane Harvey frame by frame: Photos from the storm, aftermath

Delia Garza peeks through a window to check on the conditions outside on Aug. 29, 2017, at her home in Tivoli. "I had my Social (Security number) on one leg and one arm," Garza said. "They were going to identify me one way or another."
Jim Gilbert, owner of the Saltwater Saloon and J&T One Stop, boards up a window at his Magnolia Beach home. Gilbert and his wife said they planned to stay through the hurricane. On Aug. 24, 2017, residents geared up as Harvey was projected to develop into Category 4.
Kim Meyer stocks up on bread on Aug. 24, 2017, while shopping for supplies at the Walmart on Business U.S. 59 in Victoria to prepare for Hurricane Harvey. "It's not a big selection right now," Meyer said. "I just grabbed some buns, so I can make sandwiches for the kids."
Mary Ann Guerrero talked about the struggles she endured in the hurricane's aftermath. She worried about the family she is living with and is concerned about how they will financially support themselves.
A father, who is staying behind, hugs his two children as they are loaded on buses bound for Austin to evacuate the emergency shelter dome Aug. 28, 2017, at St. Joseph High School. Residents are being moved due to rising waters and the city's water being shut off.
Albert Totah, owner of the Corral on Houston Highway, looks at the damage done to the Victoria landmark. "It's been through (Hurricane) Carla," Totah said. "I don't think it's going to be able to be fixed."
Cuero police officers, Sgt. Jesse Hernandez, left, and Capt. Steven Ellis, right, and Cuero firefighter Cory Mekush, middle, carry Cuero resident Barbara Mobley, then 76, through almost 3 feet of water. Mobley wanted to stay in her home on Stockdale Avenue even after relatives pleaded for her to leave. A police officer convinced her to leave her home and to stay in a shelter.
Refugio resident Clifford Butler, then 60, had roof damage to his home but said he was fortunate not to have water damage. Since the hurricane, Butler received his meals from a food truck outside Joy Ministries.
Cornelius 'Cash' Clark catches a break against the javelina pen with Goose-Goose, a white goose who lives at the Texas Zoo, while waiting for protective equipment to move Bacon Bits, the javelina. Animals at the Texas Zoo had to be evacuated, with help from volunteers from the Fort Worth and San Antonio zoos.
Cindy Barrientes and her then 4-year-old son, Jonathan Sanchez Jr., watch the neighbor's landlord repair a home damaged in Hurricane Harvey across the street on Sept. 7, 2017, in Victoria. The wall is collapsing below the window frame. Barrientes' home was declared uninhabitable by FEMA. She said her landlord was forcing her to move out.
Fernando Martinez, then 8, left, and his brother Jonathan Sanchez Jr., then 4, right, lie on a mattress on the floor in their living room under a water-damaged ceiling with their kitten. The family home was damaged in Hurricane Harvey and deemed uninhabitable by FEMA.
Librarian Nancy Marek reads behind a stack of books on her desk Sept. 9, 2017, at Patti Welder Middle School. The books were moved and the flooring was removed because of water damage after Hurricane Harvey.
Shields Elementary’s Joel Monjaraz, then 10, rubs his eyes while working on an assignment. His class is writing about their hurricane experience. Joel said he is worried about family members he has not seen since Harvey struck.
Thursday marks five years since Hurricane Harvey touched down in the Crossroads, unleashing its wrath on Victoria County and the surrounding counties. Some residents hunkered down to weather the storm. For others, a mass exodus ensued.
Residents shared scenes from across the Crossroads as the Category 4 hurricane destroyed countless homes, properties and livelihoods. Some people ran to stores only to find empty shelves. Others woke up to find nothing at all.
Despite the calamity, rebuilding began, and Crossroads residents held firm to the place they call home.
Although the storm eventually passed, the aftermath of Harvey lives on five years later.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
