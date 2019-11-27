'I’m just thankful we’ve all survived'

The furniture had yet to arrive, but fold out chairs and tables sufficed. The family was finally returning home after almost 2½ years and that was all that mattered.
“The good Lord is working on my patience, I think. I think we all feel like that. Every day my husband writes, ‘bed, home, bed, home.’ He is ready to go home,” Kim Maddux Stafford said the day before she received keys to their new house, built through the Texas General Land Office’s Homeowner Assistance Program.
The Staffords were among thousands forced to start over after Hurricane Harvey hit in August 2017 and left their home in shambles.
While Maddux Stafford helped Calhoun County residents apply for Harvey recovery assistance as a case manager for the Rio Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, she and her husband bought materials and tried to fix their house by themselves. FEMA covered the cost of leveling after an appeal, but that was only a fraction of the necessary repairs.
“It is extremely difficult trying to take care of your own stuff while you’re trying to take care of other stuff for people and you know their priority is just as high as your priority,” said Evelyn Eure, an administrative assistant with Rio Texas and longtime family friend. “But she went over and above with her clients.”
Devastating diagnosis
Maddux Stafford estimates that she and her husband, Ricky Stafford, had poured $40,000 into their house by last March. The bathrooms and plumbing were among the last repairs left that spring, when everything changed.
Stafford, who coached girl’s basketball at Faith Family Academy, suddenly could not talk. After visits with doctors and multiple tests, he and his wife were given life-altering news.
At 54 years old, he was diagnosed with dementia and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a progressive nervous system disease that erodes muscle control by affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
Work on the house stopped as his condition rapidly declined. He lost his ability to speak, but still tries to write the words he can remember and maneuver his wheelchair around as best as he can.
“He has fallen a couple times, so it won’t be long before he can’t get around that good at all. He has a hard time getting up, you know, getting places and getting out of the shower,” his wife said.
She quit her job with Rio Texas that March and took a different job that has family insurance to cover the medical bills. One of their sons took time off from college to help out, too.
“It was very hard for her to leave Rio Texas because she loved the work and the people, but she had to do what was best for her family,” Eure said about her friend and former colleague. “She was so good with the people ... a blessing to a lot of them because she took the time and has the patience and she lived it.”
Maddux Stafford’s best friend, Katrina Hodges, was amazed that she was even able to do that work in the first place.
“It is just remarkable to me how she wouldn’t sit in her own self pity, but went out of her way to help others that were in the same situation that she was in,” she said by phone from Lake Charles, La. “You don’t see that very often.”
Hodges visited as often as she could after Harvey to help her friend in any capacity whether that was painting, brush clearing or unpacking, which she is helping with this week at the new home.
Watching her close friend struggle has been incredibly personal and difficult, the former Seadrift resident said.
“I wanted to do everything I could for her ... Like she is my best friend,” Hodges said. “You see it on the news and then people forget about the story after a couple of weeks. Oh, yeah the hurricane hit. But what they don’t realize is that just because it is not in the news two weeks later, these people are still dealing with it every day.”
Eure, who still works for Rio Texas, said there is a degree of blindness to the lasting impacts of Hurricane Harvey among those whose weren’t affected.
“The storm did not pick a color. The storm did not pick a poor family or a rich family. The storm was what it was,” she said. “(And) you do not really realize what these people go through until it happens to you because you can’t imagine.”
Some people just do not understand why people are still struggling to rebuild their lives, Maddux Stafford said.
“A lot of people are like, ‘What do you mean? The hurricane was two years ago, get it together. What’s your problem?’” she said. “But it just doesn’t work out that way.”
She found asking for help to be difficult because she is used to taking care of herself and her family.
“When you’re in that lower or middle class range, it can be degrading to go through that whole process of having to answer the same questions over and over and FEMA and this and that,” she said. “But I am grateful the help was there.”
She tried to get the Homeowner Assistance Program to just finish the repairs to her home during the application process, but the rules required the house to be rebuilt from the ground up.
“The key is resiliency and mitigation in the requirements,” said Brittany Elk, a spokeswoman for the Texas General Land Office. “We want to make sure that we are not just rebuilding homes that in the next storm, which we all know is inevitable, will be demolished or damaged.”
Maddux Stafford watched as her home was torn down in August, marking the end of an era. She and her siblings were raised in that house before she raised her three children there.
Kitchen cabinets her dad made and a door frame documenting the growth of her children were among items spared.
“I don’t know where the hell I’m going to put that thing, but you know ...,” she said about the door frame and chuckled.
Counting the blessings
Maddux Stafford has found the ability to laugh through her struggles and gratitude where others might find despair.
“I’m just thankful we’ve all survived,” she said about the past few years.
“I know I am lucky that I had somewhere to stay, you know, and had jobs,” she said. “I mean I’ve been in (other people’s) houses that were terrible, and I am lucky that I could come to my mom’s house.”
The Staffords stayed in a motel for six months before cramming into a camper and eventually her mother’s home. Standing in her and her husband’s new bathroom, she looked at the wheelchair accessible shower and counted another blessing.
“If we had finished the bathrooms in the other house, they probably wouldn’t have worked for my husband so that is a blessing,” she said. “It gets harder and harder for him, especially getting out of the shower at my mom’s house. It is a bathtub shower and I worry every day that he is going to fall again.”
Moving her husband into their new home and making him comfortable was her first priority, she said. She does not know what the future holds, but tries to stay in the present instead of worrying.
“I don’t really have anybody to fall back on, so you just keep on,” she said. “I say treading water, you know, keeping your nose above water. I try not to think too far or get overwhelmed, but mostly go day by day and just deal with what hits you.”
The way she handles the challenges she has been given, Hodges said, is where the blessings come in.
“She has worked for everything she’s got and the things that have been given to her are simply because she is blessed,” she said. “She is right there with her husband and she just displays such a godly personality in how she is dealing with these things that God handed to her.
“Life isn’t always a bed of roses but she is taking it.”
