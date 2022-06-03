Shirley Vatter, VFW Auxiliary 4146 president, and VFW Post 4146 Commander Andy Rosalez presented checks to the Illustrate America Art Contest winners at O'Connor Elementary School.
Winners are Aiden Ritchie Garcia, first place; Kholey Ochoa, second place; and Tania Severiche, third place.
The Illustrate America Art Contest is for grades K-8 and is open every year to all students in Victoria public and private schools and homeschoolers.
Information to enter is available at the VFW Auxiliary website https://vfwauxiliary.org/ or from Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria.
This year, the information and entry forms will be delivered to all Victoria public and private schools and to Homeschooler’s Facebook pages shortly after the beginning of the new school year, along with the VFW Post 4146 annual Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contest information and entry forms. Check with your child’s teachers.
