There’s a piece of common wisdom among those working at the Victoria County Courthouse: Clear out when the clock strikes 5 p.m.
It’s not just the anxious rush to return home that drives them out. Evening is when Kim Plummer, a court coordinator, said strange things begin to happen.
“For me, it’s when no one’s here,” Plummer said.
Plummer, who has experienced a range of noises and oddities during her almost 11 years of working at the courthouse, said she’s learned to play the music loud when the building clears out.
But, sometimes, even that isn’t enough.
Under a piece of glass on her desk, pictures of her kids move around from day to day. Eerie handprints in the glass above the elevator have been there since she started her job.
“But the worst thing was the lights,” Plummer said.
When Plummer stayed late one night to finish some work, she said the lights began to rapidly flicker.
“As long as they don’t talk to me or touch me, I’m OK with them,” Plummer said. “If I start hearing voices or if they start ... Nope! I’m done.”
Even Judge Eli Garza said Plummer’s video gave him the creeps.
“When she sent it to me, the hairs on the back of my neck went up, and I was like, ‘Oh, crap,’” Garza said. “The electrical work was redone in 2000, so it’s not the electrical work from the 1800s.”
Garza has his own experiences, too.
“There was one Sunday that I had to come over here to work,” Garza said. “There was no one here. Usually I check around to make sure there’s not anyone around the courthouse for safety purposes.”
As soon as Garza walked into the hallway to make his round, he began to hear the doors to the courtroom balcony slamming.
“I was like, ‘Big deal, oooh I’m so scared of you, the ghost,’” Garza said. “I just closed the door, and said ‘I don’t care.’”
But when another set of doors began slamming again, Garza decided he’d had enough.
“You could almost imagine somebody like grabbing the door and then shutting it as loud as they can and opening it and then shutting it: constant, constant, constant,” Garza said. “Right there I grabbed my stuff, turned off my computer, and I went home.”
Garza said the ghostly activities increase whenever there’s a case with a lot of emotion.
“Whenever we have cases where there’s a lot of stress or emotion, you’ll hear something tugging on those double doors,” Garza said.
Who’s the haunt? Garza said he’s not sure, but that the spooky activity could have something to do with the gallows that used to be located right outside his window, where the 1965 courthouse now stands.
Garza said he’s never seen a ghostly apparition, but he’s heard other employees talk about a woman in white, two spirit children and a man who walks through walls on the first floor.
Every time someone has a new experience, Garza said it creates a buzz throughout the courthouse.
“There’s a period of excitement when something like that happens and everybody’s showing everybody,” Garza said. “Then they kind of get used to it, and it goes away until something else happens.”
Although he’s not quite sure what it is, Garza said he believes something, or someone, has stuck around long past their day in court.
“I believe in life after death,” Garza said. “Some of us make it somewhere nice and some of us make it somewhere where it’s not too nice. Then, some of us don’t know where to go and then they stay around here.”
The old courthouse, isn't the only one haunted. The 1965 courthouse is also and so is the old tax office building.
