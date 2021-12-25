Equine protozoal myeloencephalitis or EPM is an infection of the central nervous system with a protozoal parasite named Sarcocystis neurona. Infection causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
EPM is one of the most common neurological diseases in horses. A large number of horses are exposed to EPM, however few actually develop clinical disease.
Clinical signs are similar to wobbler’s syndrome, spinal trauma, equine herpesvirus, Eastern or Western encephalitis, rabies, and West Nile. Central nervous system signs can come on suddenly or gradually. Subtle signs can include atrophy of the rump and facial muscles.
Neurologic signs may begin with an abnormal gait, incoordination, weakness, lameness, head tilt, stiffness, (ataxia) lack of voluntary coordination of muscle movement, and inability to stand or rise.
Horses from the age of 1 to 6 are more likely to be affected, however all ages of horses can be infected.
The protozoon is spread from the opossum in feces. The feces are then consumed by the horse by grazing on infected pasture, ingesting infected feed, or drinking contaminated water. The protozoon migrates from the intestinal tract to the blood and then infects the brain and spinal cord.
Horses show signs pretty rapidly once exposed. Testing can be done using either serum or cerebral spinal fluid. There are various tests available however none of the tests are 100%. Most of them only show exposure to the protozoa.
Since no single test, whether performed off of blood or cerebral spinal fluid, is perfect it is best to interpret the results with clinical signs. Positive test results in the face of neurologic signs usually confirm a case of EPM. Negative test results can usually rule out an EPM infection. It is best to consult your veterinarian about which tests and samples would be best for your particular situation.
Without treatment EPM will progress to a debilitating and potentially deadly condition. Treatment comes in a pellet or paste form and must be given for at least 28 days. Most horses improve one neurological grade, meaning that horses that are severely affected will not recover completely.
Horses mildly affected are more likely to recover completely or almost completely, therefore early diagnosis and treatment is imperative.
Relapses have been found to occur in both mildly and severely affected horses. Stressors have been found to trigger these relapses to occur.
There are a few things you can do to prevent your horse from being exposed to EPM. Natural water sources such as ponds, creeks, and rivers are a great habitat for opossums. Preventing your horse from drinking out of these possibly contaminated water sources would be ideal. Secure feed and water sources from possible opossum fecal contamination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.