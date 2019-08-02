A driver and passenger were transported Friday to Citizens Medical Center after a 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 87 near the U.S. 59 intersection.
Luis Solis, a 63-year-old Seadrift man, and Estela Robledo, a 63-year-old Port Lavaca woman, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Emily Erickson, a traffic safety officer with the Victoria Police Department.
Solis was southbound in the inside lane of U.S. 87 with Robledo in a Ford F-150 when the driver of a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer, Francisco Rodriguez-Pagan, a 42-year-old Beaumont man, failed to yield the right of way while trying to turn left off U.S. 87 to get on the U.S. 59 frontage road, Erickson said.
"The F-150 tried to slow down to avoid hitting them but ended up hitting the Trailblazer almost head-on," she said.
Rodriguez-Pagan was not injured and received a citation for failure to yield to the right of way, Erickson said.
The Victoria Police Department and Victoria Fire Department responded to the crash about 12:45 p.m.
