Lone Tree crash
Firefighters remove two injured occupants from a rolled red pickup at a Victoria intersection Tuesday morning.

 Jon Wilcox/jwilcox@vicad.com

Two people were injured in a rollover crash when a car ran a red light at a Victoria intersection Tuesday morning.

About 10:10 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Lone Tree Road and North Ben Wilson Street for a two-vehicle crash, said Senior Police Officer Ignacio Grifaldo.

Lone Tree crash
Firefighters cut the windshield from a rolled red pickup at a Victoria intersection Tuesday morning to remove two injured occupants.

At the intersection, a northbound silver Dodge Avenger had run a stop light and crashed into an eastbound red pickup, knocking the truck onto its side, Grifaldo said.

From the red pickup, firefighters removed two people by stretcher, cutting its front windshield out to gain access.

The pickup's driver, Rene Garcia, 51, and its passenger, Elizabeth Bradbury, 58, were taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro with minor injuries, Grifaldo said.

Both of the pickup's occupants are Victoria residents.

Police ticketed the Dodge's driver, Skye Valdez, 24, of Victoria, for running a red light. Police also warned her for not wearing a seat belt. They also warned the passenger of the pickup for not wearing a seat belt.

Lone Tree crash
Victoria police officers and other personnel evaluate a crash that injured two people in a rolled red pickup. The crash occurred Tuesday at the intersection of North Ben Wilson Street and Lone Tree Road.

Valdez was uninjured, Grifaldo said.

In 2018, she pleaded no contest to a speeding ticket.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

