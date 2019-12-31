Two people were injured in a rollover crash when a car ran a red light at a Victoria intersection Tuesday morning.
About 10:10 a.m., authorities were dispatched to Lone Tree Road and North Ben Wilson Street for a two-vehicle crash, said Senior Police Officer Ignacio Grifaldo.
At the intersection, a northbound silver Dodge Avenger had run a stop light and crashed into an eastbound red pickup, knocking the truck onto its side, Grifaldo said.
From the red pickup, firefighters removed two people by stretcher, cutting its front windshield out to gain access.
The pickup's driver, Rene Garcia, 51, and its passenger, Elizabeth Bradbury, 58, were taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro with minor injuries, Grifaldo said.
Both of the pickup's occupants are Victoria residents.
Police ticketed the Dodge's driver, Skye Valdez, 24, of Victoria, for running a red light. Police also warned her for not wearing a seat belt. They also warned the passenger of the pickup for not wearing a seat belt.
Valdez was uninjured, Grifaldo said.
In 2018, she pleaded no contest to a speeding ticket.
