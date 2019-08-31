Ten people were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck at the intersection of state highways 111 and 172 on Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.
Multiple agencies responded to the four-way intersection about 4 p.m., where a woman driving a Ford van with seven children aboard failed to yield to a stop sign while southbound on SH 172, said Jackson County Sheriff AJ “Andy” Louderback.
The van collided with an eastbound Dodge pickup truck occupied by two people, which caused the van to then turn and hit a red Toyota pickup that was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of SH 172, he said.
Three children from the van were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with serious injuries, while the remaining four children and driver were transported by EMS to DeTar Hospital Navarro with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The man and woman in the Dodge pickup were taken to Jackson County Hospital District, also with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the driver of the Toyota pickup refused treatment at the scene, San Miguel said.
The children in the van ranged from 8 to 15 years old. The identification information and conditions of all passengers and drivers involved was not available Saturday, San Miguel said.
“As of right now, we have no fatalities in this crash,” San Miguel said about 7 p.m. “All the passengers at this point are thought to have been restrained with seat belts, and nobody was ejected (during the crash).”
Louderback said several agencies responded with equipment and manpower to work the scene, and the intersection was reopened by 6 p.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the wreck. No citations had been issued as Saturday evening, San Miguel said.
No additional details were available Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.