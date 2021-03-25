As part of Inteplast Group’s 30th Anniversary, the company is this year donating $1,000 each to 30 charitable organizations to strengthen its partnerships that make the surrounding communities strong and vibrant. The donations come after the region’s recent unprecedented and deadly winter storm. Three of Inteplast Group’s donations begin in Texas, but throughout the year, will include the community charities near its other North American locations.
Inteplast Group President John Young noted the importance of community outreach, especially with the effects of the pandemic on families, local businesses and the elderly.
“We are fortunate to have been designated ‘essential’ in a year of pandemic and economic meltdown. We have much to thank, not only our colleagues for the heroic and selfless effort they each put in to overcome every imaginable challenge in order to service our customers, but also the many local communities and our neighbors for their support and for their selfless dedication to the citizens they serve — we among them. I cannot think of a more appropriate gesture of goodwill than to demonstrate our gratitude through charity as part of our 30th Year Anniversary celebration,” Young said.
For the first three donations, the Inteplast Group Lolita facility has sent $1,000 each to Helping Hands of Jackson County, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (covering 11 surrounding counties), and Mid-Coast Family Services.
“These three great organizations lend significant support to the residents across our region,” said Dan Martino, senior director of Texas Administration. “Helping Hands provides many items, from clothing to food to utilities support. The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent purchases low-cost food items, many times as surplus materials, and makes it all accessible to thousands of residents across the region. Mid-Coast Family Services makes available housing and rental assistance, manages a women’s crisis center, and provides many other services for those in need. We’re honored to give back in some way for all they’ve given our communities.”
In addition, Inteplast locations in Phoenix coordinated a special collection for the Lolita employees. That money is going to the food bank. Martino Marketing Group, which coincidentally shares Dan’s surname, a marketing agency that works with Inteplast, also sent a donation to help employees and local communities impacted by the storm. That money, along with the Inteplast Group donation, is going to Jackson County Helping Hands.
