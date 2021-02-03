Thursday is the first annual International Day of Human Fraternity being celebrated as an initiative of the United Nations, according to a Catholic Diocese of Victoria news release.
The resolution recalls that two years ago, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyib, signed the “Document on Human Fraternity” in Abu Dhabi. What this did was bring into focus a desire to work for a “culture of peace,” according to statements from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. The culture of peace, the resolution states, can be achieved through “tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.”
That type of culture has existed in Victoria for many years, said the Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria.
“When I was new to Victoria, the mayor (at the time), Paul Polasek, invited me to have coffee with the Imam of the Victoria Islamic Center, Osama Hassan,” Cahill said. “That initial cup of coffee led me to join some other Christian ministers and representatives of the Jewish and Muslim communities in a monthly gathering we call ‘Communities of Faith.’ We’ve been meeting for over four years now and when I saw the inspirational story of the peace-building dialogue between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, I thought of the many peace-building friendships across our area. May we strengthen one another in mutual love and friendship every day of the year.”
In a letter to bishops everywhere, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, stated that this occasion must “rouse the desire to work for a culture of peace,” because when the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic ends, “we will be called to rebuild and increase outreach in favor of fraternity and solidarity.”
For Catholics, the guidance offered by the Papal Encyclical Fratelli tutti is key, since the text encourages the faithful to take on “responsibilities, both individual and collective, in the face of new trends and needs on the international scene.”
This year, according to the letter from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, there was a narrow window to plan celebrations for the International Day of Human Fraternity, so bishops were encouraged to observe the day in simple ways including prayer and mediation, sermons, and spreading the news in their dioceses.
The letter also states that 2022 could include some interesting initiatives for celebrating the day of fraternity and friendship.
