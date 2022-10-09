Starting Tuesday, the intersection of Victoria and Murray streets will close for two weeks, weather permitting, so that utilities can be installed.
Traffic will be unable to turn from Victoria Street onto Murray Street or vice versa during this time. Victoria Street will be closed to through traffic at the intersection.
All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Motorists should exercise caution and obey all signs and barricades posted in the work zone.
The construction is part of the Pump Station Drainage Project.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.