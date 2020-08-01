There are many different species of worms that can negatively affect your pet’s health.
These worms are intestinal parasites, and contrary to popular belief, you probably won’t see them your pet’s stool unless they have a severe infection.
If your dog or cat is on heartworm prevention, then your pet is likely also being treated for some internal parasites. However, yearly intestinal parasite tests should be done to make sure these are effectively controlling any possible infestations.
Roundworms, tapeworms, hookworms and whipworms are the most common intestinal parasites we deal with and can be found in both dogs and cats.
Roundworms are the most common intestinal parasite. If passed in the stool, they look like spaghetti. They are known as ascarids and are very common out in nature. Roundworms can survive outside an animal in the cyst stage for a long time. Grassy areas are common places to find these cysts. Puppies can also get this parasite from their mother during pregnancy or through milk.
Tapeworms are the most difficult worm to get rid of. They are flat, segmented worms that are spread by fleas. Your pet has to actually ingest the flea so the tapeworm can reach the intestinal tract. The head of the tapeworm burrows into the intestine wall and segments break off and are expelled in the feces. You may see rice-like segments in stool or stuck around your puppy’s anus. Some pets will itch or scoot their bottom as the worms pass in their stool. Each segment contains thousands of eggs and ingestion will cause a recurrent infestation.
Humans who ingest a flea can also acquire tapeworms.
Hookworms can penetrate through skin, be acquired during gestation, or while nursing. They have teeth that grab into the dog’s small intestine, attach, and suck blood. Hookworms change their location at least six times a day and they cannot be seen with the naked eye.
There is blood loss to feed the bloodsucking worms, but most blood is lost at the spots of detachment until they heal, thus causing anemia and iron-deficiency. Animals with large numbers of hookworms can become lethargic, and weak, as well as present with vomiting, dark stool, and diarrhea. Hookworms can penetrate the skin of humans and cause significant irritation.
Whipworms live in the large intestine and cecum. They are also not visible in stool. Dogs become infected by ingesting food or water contaminated with eggs. The swallowed eggs hatch within three months. The adults burrow their mouths into the intestinal wall and feed on blood. Eggs are passed in the feces and can remain in the soil for a month. Whipworm infections typically cause chronic diarrhea, weight loss and anemia.
Fecal floatation is the most accurate way to diagnose your pet with internal parasites, so visit your veterinarian today if you have any concerns. Yearly fecal examinations are highly recommended.
There are a wide variety of deworming products available from your veterinarian. These products range from liquids to tablets and can be given in conjunction with monthly heartworm prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.