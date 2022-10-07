Is your dog or cat drinking too much and/or peeing too much?
Increased thirst is known as polydipsia and increased urination is known as polyuria. This a common complaint we see in the veterinary clinic. The real question begins with, is your pet truly drinking too much? This can be evaluated by putting out a specified amount of water for your pet each day and measuring how much is missing. There is a calculation that can be made based on your pet’s weight to determine if they are in fact drinking too much (greater than 100 ml/kg/day). Increased urinating is a little hard to measure at home. One thing to look for is the size of the puddle. Is your pet urinating small amounts frequently or are they flooding the area when they urinate? In hospital, urine output can be measured and quantified. You will also need to keep in mind that animals lose water through the respiratory tract, so panting. When it is hot and your pet is exercising, there is increased water loss. They also sweat through the paw pads, and lose water through feces. Episodes of diarrhea can lead to significant water loss. Keep in mind the climate, your pet’s activity level, and diet changes.
Once you know that your pet is drinking or urinating more than normal, then a visit to your vet is necessary. Keep in mind that to determine the cause a lot of diagnostics will be needed.
The first thing your vet will do is get a thorough history and physical exam. Certain medications such as steroids (topical or systemic) can cause these symptoms. Diets that are high in sodium may also account for increased thirst. If these potential causes are ruled out the next step is to perform lab work. Basic lab work such as a complete blood count, chemistry profile, electrolytes, thyroid, and urinalysis can help to look for the the presence of kidney disease, diabetes, liver disease, Cushing’s disease, or Addison’s disease. It is import that all these tests are done to get a complete picture of your pet’s health. If specific diseases are suspected then additional, more specialized testing may be needed to get a definitive answer.
If you have concerns about your pets drinking and urinating habits, have a conversation with your veterinarian and come up with a plan to check your pet’s water intake, followed by pursuing testing so that you can get answers. Excess water intake over the 100 mL/kg/day mark is not normal and further digging needs to be done to make sure there is not an underlying disease or illness going on.