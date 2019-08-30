An hour before the Calhoun Sandcrabs and Victoria West Warriors took to the field Friday night, bleachers on both sides of Memorial Stadium were crowded with excitement for the start of yet another football season in the Lone Star State.
“I don’t know how many games I’ve seen. I don’t think I can put a number on that. That is a lot – too many,” said Rey Ysaguirre, a 64-year-old Port Lavaca native, who sat above the 30-yard line on Calhoun’s side with his daughter and granddaughter.
Ysaguirre, like many Texans, sees football as more of a lifestyle and culture than a sport. He arrived at the stadium when the gates opened to ensure his family snagged good seats.
How often do you attend a Friday night football game during the season?
Ysaguirre played football in Port Lavaca until ninth grade. He would have graduated from Calhoun High School in 1974, but enlisted in the U.S. Marines early, where he played football for two seasons in North Carolina and California while serving in the military.
“It is a special thing,” he said. “It is in your blood. A lot of people follow the game in Texas and travel all over for their team.”
The father and now grandfather passed that love down two generations. All four of his children went to Calhoun High School, including his daughter, Retha Escobar, who sat beside him and her daughter, 15-year-old Cheyanne Escobar, at the game.
The Calhoun High School sophomore is following in the footsteps of her elder sister as an athletic trainer at the school.
Retha Escobar said that while she might not be as passionate as her dad about the sport, she goes to the games to support her kids.
After his own time on the field, Ysaguirre started coaching flag football in the 1980s in Calhoun, when his son was 9 years old. He coached both flag and contact football at the peewee level for about 15 years.
“I’ve watched a lot of kids come up through the ranks and play for this team,” he said.
Among those kids is Allen Selena, who graduated from Calhoun High School in 2003, and is now a secondary coach for the Sandcrabs’ varsity football team.
The two shook hands in the bleachers Friday night and shared a moment of laughter about all those years ago, when Ysaguirre picked then 12-year-old Selena to be on his team.
“We’re lucky that we live in a country that gives you a chance to show your talent,” Ysaguirre said. “I am happy to see these kids come out here and enjoy themselves and really play the game because it takes a lot of heart.
“Anybody can play football, but to actually be a good player, that takes a lot of heart and dedication.”
