The sound of trickling water brought immense relief to Mary McBryde Friday morning when she checked the faucet at her home on the southside of Victoria.
“The pressure is still a little low. I had shut off the breaker for my water heater, so I turned that back on, and now I’m waiting to take a shower,” she said. “It’s just going to take time … Yes, we’re impatient. Yes, we want it now, but this, too, shall pass.”
McBryde was among many on Victoria's municipal low pressure plane who had some level of water pressure return Friday.
The 64-year-old Victoria resident’s water stopped running at her house on Suzanne Lane Tuesday, when water main breaks and high demand caused widespread water issues throughout the city of Victoria.
After shutting off hundreds of meters, repairing numerous leaks and refilling the system’s depleted supply, the city started releasing water to the low pressure plane, which serves about ⅔ of city residents, at 7 am. Friday. Those who live southeast of East Mockingbird Lane or south of Sam Houston Drive are serviced by the low pressure plane.
The low pressure plane were most severely impacted by low water pressure, said City Manager Jesús Garza. Serviced by the city’s high pressure plane, the northside of town has experienced low to medium water pressure throughout the duration of the severe weather, he said.
City officials are urging those with running water to conserve water through the weekend and keep their faucets turned off to reduce demand on the system and allow water pressure to rebuild. Those calls for conservation have been made by municipalities throughout the region and state.
More than 1,000 Texas public water systems and 177 of the state’s 254 counties have reported weather-related operational disruptions that affect more than 14 million people, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Those systems are also dealing with low water pressure.
Basic steps residents can take include avoiding leaving water running, taking short showers, reducing automatic washing machine cycles and avoiding the use of automatic dishwashers.
A boil water notice remains in place in Victoria. That notice cannot be rescinded until the system has consistent water pressure of about 20 pounds per square inch and bacteriological samples show that the water is safe to consume.
“This weekend, of course, the priority will shift to monitoring and continuing the process to remove or rescind the water notice,” Garza said. “That process normally takes about a day, but with over 700 communities in the same boat, it would not be wise for us to assume that it would take the same amount of time as it normally does.”
As the city brings water pressure back to the system, Garza said crews continue to find and repair leaks. Breaks and leaks require the city to isolate areas, which will affect some residents.
Those that remain without water likely have leaks in lines or live in neighborhoods where water has been shut off because of a main water break in need of repair, Garza said.
The city has received more than 200 requests from residents requesting their valve and meters be shut off since Tuesday, Garza said. That does not include homeowners who shut off their water valves by themselves due to broken or busted pipes.
The city opened its development center on Friday to issue permits and schedule inspections for emergency repairs that require them.
For residents who had water pipes bust in their homes, the rush to repair is underway and supply is not yet meeting demand.
Business at City Plumbing Supply Victoria on North Vine Street has been booming since Tuesday, said Dan Fossati, one of the longtime family business’s owners.
“We’re seeing everything from everyday plumbers to do-it-yourselfers, and they’re coming from all over — Tivoli, Cuero,” he said. “We’ve had quite a few people from Houston come here because, you know, they’re out of fittings and everything up there.”
The plumbing supply store put in extra orders last week in advance of the severe weather, Fossati said, but the business started running out of supplies on Tuesday. Deliveries were then delayed because of the road conditions, he said.
“Basically, we’re out of a lot of things but making other things work,” Fossati said. “The first day or two (of the storm), I don’t think the trucks could run … I’m hoping to get more supplies in today, but I’m having to turn a lot of people down just because I don’t have what they need.”
About 90% of customers are still managing to leave with all or the majority of the supplies they need, he said.
Bob Leske drove to City Plumbing Supply from Cuero Friday in hopes of finding materials to fix a water line that busted under his house and a main water line that broke at his ranch, which has prevented him from getting water to livestock.
Leske said he has never had a problem with pipes breaking due to cold weather, but rolling power outages led pipes connected to his electric-run water well to freeze and bust.
His plumber’s mailbox was full and he couldn’t find another to fix the pipes soon enough, he said. Leske has been without water for three days.
“I needed a pretty large assortment of stuff and wanted some helpful information and tips because I’m not a plumber,” he said. “They were out of some of the stuff I needed, but they were able to substitute, which doesn’t matter to me as long as it’s all hooked up.”
(1) comment
I am feeling fortunate right now. Flushed the latrine out and gave it a clean, filled up my gallon jugs just in case. Hand-washed the dishes. Now, we are content and conserving to help the cause. It takes a group effort to restore water to the people of this magnitute. I saw people's pitchforks come out-from the desperation and fear that arose when our fragile necessity for life was threatened. I fear that things will be ugly for Texas in the coming weeks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.