With the fall come pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, which can be any size, shape or color. They can also be scary, funny or scenic.
We want to see your pumpkin carving skills in the newest Advocate reader-contributed photo contest. Submit photos of you carving your jack-o’-lantern or a photo of the finished product to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Oct. 25.
The person who submits the winning photo will receive a $25 gift certificate from Charlene’s Gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.