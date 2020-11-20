The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will present Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna.
The event is free, but tickets are required for admission.
Tickets are limited to two adults per household on a first come, first served basis. People can pick the tickets up at the chamber office at 317 W. Main St. in Edna.
Social distancing will be implemented, and masks are mandated for those ages 10 and older. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
