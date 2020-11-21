Nov. 28
Ganado Farmers Market.
The Farmer's market is held the fourth Saturday every month starting at 9 a.m. at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado.
Dec. 4-5
Edna Shop at Home.
This event supports local businesses in Edna's downtown area. Shops stay open late for possible holiday shopping.
Dec. 12
Lighted Christmas Parade in Edna.
The parade will feature floats, bicycles, food and an appearance from Santa. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Dec. 12
Ganado Christmas Car Show and Farmer's Market.
The event will feature a car show, which requires a $20 entry fee during Ganado's monthly farmer's market. The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards announced at 1 p.m. at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado.
