EDNA - The Jackson County Youth Fair begins Saturday morning with a parade in downtown Edna.
The fair is Oct. 5-12 in Edna. The livestock judging is on Oct. 9, along with the petting zoo. Judging starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.
Students raise livestock, including steers, pigs, rabbits, commercial heifers and poultry, said Brian Bradley, the president of the Jackson County fair board.
Bradley, who helped raise heifers when he was a child, said raising livestock is a good way to teach children about being responsible.
"You have to feed it," Bradley said. "Walk it."
Students can get involved in raising livestock for the fair as early as the third grade through the 4-H program, Bradley said.
Sarah Jo Adams, a 17-year-old senior at Industrial High School, has competed in the livestock show since she was in the third grade. She grew up on a ranch, so raising livestock for the fair was a "perfect fit."
As a child, Sarah Jo said she raised swine and commercial heifers. Now, she raises rabbits and commercial heifers. Her favorite rabbit this year is named Ally.
Her entire family gets involved in raising the livestock for the fair. She said her father, who raises cattle, advises her on how to raise her animals. She also said her older brother, who's now a senior at the University of Houston, also raised livestock.
Raising livestock has taught Sarah Jo discipline, she said. She has also saved all of the money she earned from the auctions for her college tuition.
Sarah Jo isn't just showing livestock at this year's fair. She's also the fair queen.
She's looking forward to representing the fair and her community.
"I really like getting on my feet and helping people out," she said. "Having a platform to do that is really nice."
