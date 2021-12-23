The Jackson County Master Gardener Association is hosting an hour-long seminar titled “Roses: Be a Better Breeder” led by Andrew Barocco, director of breeding and production manager at the Antique Rose Emporium, according to a news release.
Barocco will cover the goals, science, and methods of hybridizing roses and demonstrate techniques.
The seminar will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells in Edna. Attendance is free and all are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.